7 things you need to know for working in the Covid-19 era

From better ways of achieving diversity to standing out while job searching, here’s some expert advice to help you work during and after Covid-19.

Covid-19 has transformed how we work and things may continue to shift for the foreseeable future. Put your best foot forward as you step closer to the post-Covid world by staying up to date with advice and insights from experts in remote working, the future of work, recruitment and more.

1. Ace remote job interviews

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed us into an era of remote working and, for some of us, it looks like it’s here to stay. Many businesses have already announced plans to continue working remotely until summer 2021, such as Google, Siemens and Fujitsu.

We’ve undeniably learned a huge amount adjusting to this new way of working over the past few months, from new ways of communicating to getting to grips with novel technology. For people working in HR and recruitment, for example, hiring and onboarding has had to move online. What do they see as the most important things candidates need to get right?

I spoke to Modern Hire’s Mike Hudy to learn more. Hudy advised showing enthusiasm on video calls and brushing up on your communication skills, among others.

2. Stand out while job hunting

If you’ve gotten to the remote interview stage, that’s great. But like many other things, job searching has been made more complicated by Covid-19. As Hays’ Jane Donnelly puts it, it’s an unsettling time for people setting out on a job hunt.

To help, Donnelly and her colleagues at Hays shared some advice for anyone looking for a new job during the pandemic. Their tips include being open, updating your LinkedIn and adopting an agile mindset.

3. Carve out your post-Covid role

Now that many of us have settled into our new routines, you might be starting to think about how things could start to change again as the pandemic passes. Maybe your role has evolved during Covid-19 to incorporate duties you enjoy and that reflect your long-term career goals.

For others, the additional work might be just that: more work to get done that you aren’t interested in and won’t help you along your journey. Either way, Hays’ Jane McNeill is confident you can contribute to how your role shifts moving forward. Catch up with her tips here.

4. Assess how many hats you wear

On the topic of taking on extra duties at work, a recent study from ZenBusiness looked at how many additional roles US employees tend to take on beyond their official job remit. The results suggested that on average, workers can be responsible for up to 2.3 extra roles beyond their brief.

ZenBusiness found that of the employees it surveyed, younger people were more likely to view additional work as unfair but, overall, 84pc of participants said they viewed extra duties as necessary sometimes.

5. Navigate Zoom fatigue

One of the technologies that has become a staple for many people during Covid-19 is Zoom. It has helped dispersed teams communicate effectively and business will likely continue to rely on it.

An important thing to bear in mind while using video conferencing on a regular basis is Zoom fatigue. Video calls are tiring and are even linked to mental exhaustion, according to the Harvard Business Review.

So, to avoid burnout as we continue working remotely in some shape or form, doing our best to minimise Zoom fatigue should be a priority. In this piece from The Conversation, UCD researchers Andrew Hines and Pheobe Sun discuss three areas you can focus on to navigate Zoom fatigue.

6. Switch careers

It might seem counterintuitive to rethink your career during a pandemic, but the National Recruitment Federation’s Geraldine King disagrees. Some people have been laid off due to Covid-19 while others might have more time on their hands to pick up some new skills or assess their job satisfaction.

Whatever the case, a conversion course could be a viable next move. Eimear Galligan, a software engineer at Zalando Ireland, did one to move from primary school teaching to technology. This week, she told us why “tech wasn’t always on the radar” for her, but how a conversion course helped her once she’d changed her mind.

7. Work towards better diversity and inclusion

Though we have certainly made strides in some aspects of diversity and inclusion, we still have plenty more to do and Covid-19 hasn’t changed that. In Ireland, companies have been working on resource groups, programmes, workplace facilities and more to help us achieve better equality.

Something employers will need to prioritise, however, is finding and implementing better practices than blanket solutions such as implicit or unconscious bias training. I spoke to NUI Galway’s Dr Chris Noone about its fallbacks and what new initiatives will need to focus on, now and in the future.

