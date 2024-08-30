Is your approach to workplace problem-solving lacking in creativity?

Creative problem-solving skills can be the difference in a company culture that promotes working together and one that lacks the necessary collaboration of minds.

Boredom has a tendency to stamp out productivity, but it can also be a powerful tool in the battle to inspire and motivate creative thought. Never are you quite as eager to try something new and innovative than in a moment of sheer boredom.

When it comes to solving problems in the workplace, employers should utilise interesting and different methods, encouraging creativity to energise, embolden and excite.

So, what are some examples of creative workplace problem-solving?

Gamification

Despite what you may think, the gamification of the workplace is not just for millennials and Gen Z employees. Research suggests that it can positively impact productivity, engagement, teamwork and overall happiness, and games geared around problem-solving are a brilliant way of encouraging group and independent critical thinking.

Tasks such as the egg drop, where you work together to build a structure that prevents breakage, or digital and physical escape rooms teach the importance of thinking outside of the box. Whereas verbal games such as ‘what would you do’ scenarios and ‘sell me this desk item’ encourage a deeper level of critical thought that can be directly applied to the workplace.

Change up the routine

Nowadays, particularly for those of us who work from home, problem-solving is either a lone activity or takes place via a computer screen, usually through a messaging app. While this is effective, there is something to be said for seeing and verbally engaging with an actual person as you bounce ideas off of each other.

If you spend the majority of your working day typing on a computer, then you may not benefit from quietly reflecting on an issue, as it is only more of the same. Rather, a larger group dynamic with four or five other co-workers could reinvigorate you and help you reach a conclusion.

By pulling in diverse team members from across the company, you gain perspective from multiple points of view and the opportunity to share your own ideas and thoughts with a supportive network of peers.

Employers should consider establishing weekly problem-solving sessions, where co-workers can detail any issues, benefit from a fresh opinion and experience a positive disruption to the day.

Tech confiscation

It is probably not too much of a stretch to say that as a society we have become overly reliant on technology to solve our problems. As a result, many of us turn to Google to answer our questions quickly, rather than taking the time to work it out for ourselves.

By encouraging employees to put down their devices and logically work through an issue, or to follow up with a more experienced peer in their network, employers can foster a company culture that thrives off of curiosity and self-sufficiency.

There will always be problems that require significant help from the internet but it doesn’t have to be the only option.

Bring them to new places

A popular method to inspire creative problem-solving is to ask your employees to envision alternative worlds and how people from different professional backgrounds would approach an issue. For example if you work in technology, how would someone from HR view, approach and tackle the problem you are having?

This works best as a group exercise, whereby different people represent different points of view. Once everyone has contributed their thoughts and ideas, it can be helpful to hold a discussion and even vote on the most sensible course of action.

Let it go

We have all had that moment where we thought we were on the precipice of a breakthrough, only to have our minds become foggy and the clearer picture fade away. When you are struggling to come up with an idea it can be frustrating to the point that you want to keep going, just to have it over and done with. But in the immortal words of Elsa, let it go.

Sometimes it takes removing yourself from a situation to gain a little clarity and often you will find that once you let your mind wander and the pressure decreases the idea pops into your head like magic. Only it isn’t magic, it is your subconscious working overtime so you don’t have to.

Every workplace is going to come up against issues that need to be resolved, so building a workforce that is resilient, independent, cohesive and above all creative, is going to set you apart from the crowd.

