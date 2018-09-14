These are science-backed ways to get your colleagues to like you

Professional success can often hinge on working well within your team, and these tips could help ensure you make the best impression with your colleagues.

Everyone wants to be liked. Humans are social creatures, and success in the social sphere often leads to success in other spheres.

This is especially true in a professional context. Research conducted by the University of Massachusetts found that if auditors were likeable, they could get managers to comply with their suggestions, regardless of if the manager agreed with them or not.

That being said, you really don’t need to refer to studies to know that if you get along with people, they’re more likely to want to help you succeed, whatever iteration that may take.

But is likeability not just a combination of compatibility and naturally endowed charisma? How could you possibly improve your likeability, as if it were some long-neglected muscle group? Well, the answer could very well lie with science.

It would be remiss not to note that trying to trick people into liking you can be a dangerous game. One surefire way to get people not to like you is to make them feel like you’re trying to manipulate them. No one will appreciate you if they feel like your actions and words are superficial and inspired by ulterior motives. People are human; treating them like lab rats is dehumanising.

So, keeping that in mind, check out this infographic from Quid Corner, which lays out some great ways to find common ground with your peers.

The main message is really just common sense. Let your best qualities shine through, listen to people and make them feel valued. Keep your body language open and flash a smile. Spend time outside of work in the company of those cohorts you want to get to know. All of these things could go a long way towards improving relationships with your colleagues.

For more science-backed tips on getting work colleagues to like you, check out the infographic below.