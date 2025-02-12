Are you ready to add to your workplace repertoire?

As we progress in our careers, it can sometimes be difficult to know when it is the right time to take on new responsibilities.

At a certain point in your career you may begin to wonder whether you are happily comfortable or if now is the time to accept new challenges. While it is always important that you feel at ease in your job, it can sometimes be demotivating to find that you have less to strive for, resulting in something of a career stagnation.

Taking on additional responsibilities can enable you to get on better with your employer and colleagues, round out your skillset, develop new areas of interest and increase your confidence, particularly in areas that you previously lacked experience in. In other words, it is a convenient way to show your commitment to improving yourself in both a personal and professional sense.

So, what are the best ways to take on additional workplace responsibilities?

Meet yourself halfway

Before you speak to your employer or supervisor about adding to your existing role, it is important to take stock of where you are at and to be realistic in your expectations. Start by drawing up a rough plan for how you intend to progress your career in the coming months, then assess what you are lacking and how you might apply yourself to meet new targets.

Avoid the temptation to take on more than you can handle. While accepting new responsibilities is a sign that you are ready to advance your career, don’t fall into the trap of becoming over-burdened to the point that you can’t focus on building specific skills or reaching milestones.

Keep it timely

Even if you feel that now is the right time to take on new responsibilities, make sure that it is not going to disrupt your ongoing work or the work of others. Once you have spoken with your supervisor about the areas you would like to become more involved with, it could also be a good idea to liaise with co-workers and the people you may be collaborating with in the future, to ensure that the transition is smooth.

This will also allow you to strengthen your network and form bonds with people you may otherwise not have had the opportunity to work with.

Show the value

While you may feel that it is time for you to expand upon your responsibilities, your supervisor will likely still require some proof that adding to your workload will have positive results for you as well as the organisation. To prepare for the conversation, it can be helpful to write down some bullet points in relation to the pros and potential cons.

Additionally, it is important that your goals are aligned with wider organisational targets. For example if you want to excel in an area that does not require extra resources, or that is already working to capacity, your efforts are likely surplus to requirements and may not present a significant professional challenge.

If you find that your manager is unsupportive of your career plans, don’t be afraid to find alternative mentorship via a friend, colleague or even an outside resource. You don’t necessarily have to be in the workplace to make professional advancements. In fact, you can take advantage of outside courses, coaching and industry events that will give you the skills needed to assume more responsibility.

Update your portfolio

Not only will taking on additional workplace responsibilities improve your professional image and put you in the good books with co-workers and your employer, it is also an ideal opportunity to make sure that if and when you leave your present role your next job is an upgrade.

As soon as you learn a new skill, make a new connection, complete a project or develop professionally, make sure that you update any physical or online portfolios you may have, to show potential new employers. It is an opportunity to prepare for the future gradually in a controlled setting.

Taking on additional workplace responsibilities, while being hard work and a challenge, should not be overwhelming. It is an opportunity to advance in your career and show what you are capable of, so when it is time to promote in-house or when other companies are looking to recruit, you are the obvious choice.

