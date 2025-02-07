Abigail Kenny appointed director of sales strategy and operations at HubSpot

The former Stripe director said she will build a world-class team at HubSpot, with analyst jobs to open soon.

Abigail Kenny, previously Stripe’s global head of strategy and analytics, has been announced as the new director of sales strategy and operations at HubSpot. Kenny has also worked for Meta, where she was the organisation’s director of business planning and operations, and as a senior operations programme manager at Microsoft.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HubSpot was founded by Dharmesh Shah and Brian Halligan in 2006. The organisation’s European office is located in Dublin.

HubSpot is a customer platform that enables businesses to utilise a range of software, integrations and resources, to connect marketing, sales and customer services.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her new role, Kenny noted she would be focused on building up a strong team at HubSpot, with analyst jobs to be made available in the near future.

“I’m excited to announce I’ve joined HubSpot as director, sales strategy and operations. Throughout the interview process and continued conversations with Brett Hogan, Mark Barry and Eimear Marrinan, it became clear that this was an opportunity I simply could not refuse.

“HubSpot’s incredible growth trajectory, inspiring mission and the calibre of the team are truly exciting. I’m so excited to dive in, learn from the best and contribute to HubSpot’s continued success. Here’s to new beginnings.”

Kenny joined Stripe in 2021, and during her time there she said she led a world-class team, contributing tens of millions to the bottom line and hundreds of millions to the top line.

SiliconRepublic.com previously spoke to HubSpot’s Brian Halligan about how Ireland is in a prime position to be the ‘Silicon Valley of Europe’, with Halligan noting the country’s immense potential when it comes to start-ups and enterprise.

