Airbnb announces Rooms and other new features

The new Airbnb Rooms feature will offer travellers more information about the host they are staying with.

Airbnb is gearing up for the summer with a host of new features to attract more users to the platform, including a separate Rooms option that allows travellers to more easily book a room in someone’s house.

The Rooms category has more than 1m listings and may help to alleviate some of the expense of travelling amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, where average rental prices are soaring in many parts of the world.

“We think this idea is more important than ever. In the current economic environment, people want to travel affordably. And after years of being isolated during the pandemic, they’re looking for ways to connect with people and have authentic experiences,” the company wrote in a blog.

Airbnb Rooms includes a Host Passport feature that gives users a better idea of who they might potentially stay with. By tapping on the Host Passport option, users will be able to see an image of the host and other details they chose to share, such as where they grew up and what they do.

“With Airbnb Rooms, we’re getting back to the idea that started it all – back to our founding ethos of sharing,” said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. “Airbnb Rooms are often more affordable than hotels, and they’re the most authentic way to experience a city.”

The company said listings under Rooms include access to shared spaces such as kitchens, living rooms and gardens.

A redesigned filter also allows users of Airbnb to switch between Rooms, entire homes and other types of accommodation, and see the average price of each listing. Airbnb will also let users know other information such as if the bedroom door has a lock and whether the host lives in the house.

“Millions of people have given us feedback on how to improve Airbnb. We’ve listened,” Chesky added. “Our design-driven approach means we’re always making Airbnb better, and our over 50 new features and upgrades are just the beginning.”

