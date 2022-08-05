Amazon opens Irish fulfilment centre for faster deliveries

Faster deliveries are now on the table for Amazon’s Irish customers with a new Dublin distribution centre.

People across the island of Ireland could soon hope of getting one-day deliveries from Amazon as it finally opens a fulfilment centre in Dublin.

The long-awaited fulfilment centre in Baldonnell Business Park was first announced last September, when Amazon said it would create 500 new jobs in Ireland. Roles include engineers, HR and IT professionals, health, safety and finance specialists and operations managers.

Reportedly more than 600,000 sq ft, the Baldonnell fulfilment centre will hold millions of items to be packed and posted across all corners of Ireland and Europe.

“We are delighted to have opened the doors of our first fulfilment centre in Dublin this week. We are focusing on welcoming our new team and preparing the site in readiness to start delivering to our customers across Ireland,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Customer in Ireland have been primarily using the Amazon UK centre for deliveries until now, with some also ordering items from the German and other centres.

“Once fully operational, the site will provide faster delivery times for customers across Ireland,” the spokesperson added.

Apart from faster delivery times, an Irish fulfilment centre means Amazon will be able to avoid the extra shipping charges and logistics delays coming from the UK that have been brought on by Brexit.

Meanwhile, Irish sellers on Amazon will have access to the tech giant’s marketplace and logistics locally.

The new roles come with competitive wages starting at €13.50 per hour and include “excellent benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for our employees”, Amazon said.

Amazon has had a presence in Ireland since 2004. In 2006, it opened a customer service centre in Cork and in 2007 Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its first infrastructure region outside of the US in Ireland.

In 2020, the company said it would create 1,000 jobs in Cork and Dublin over the following two years, bringing its Irish workforce to 5,000.

