Amazon launches website for Irish consumers

People based in Ireland will now be able to make transactions in Euro and avail of an Irish Prime membership.

Amazon.ie has officially launched in Ireland, enabling consumers in the region to access a dedicated ‘Brands of Ireland’ page and more than 200m products, with the ability to pay in Euro.

The ‘Brands of Ireland’, which will soon include popular Irish brands such as Barry’s Tea and Ella & Jo, is part of a collaboration with Enterprise Ireland to enable consumers to buy Irish and empower local businesses to achieve greater scale.

People in Ireland with a UK Prime membership can now switch to the Irish version or can test out a 30-day free trial.

Since 2004, Amazon has directly invested more than 22bn into its Ireland-based operations, has opened six sites across the country and employs roughly 6,500 people in Cork, Dublin and Drogheda, across a diverse range of roles, for example as data engineers, in operations management and finance.

“Our teams across the country are unbelievably proud and incredibly excited to launch Amazon.ie,” said Alison Dunn, who was named Ireland country manager for Amazon last December. “The store brings a wide selection of great value products with fast delivery to customers in Ireland, a local Prime membership with incredible benefits and savings, and lots of opportunities for Irish businesses to reach more customers.

“We have been building towards this moment since the launch of our fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022 and we can’t wait to write the next chapter of our story in Ireland.”

The news was welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who noted the expansion would offer customers in the region more choice, better value and the opportunity to support small, medium and large businesses throughout Ireland and internationally.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, added: “I welcome today’s news of the official launch of Amazon.ie. A dedicated Irish store will enhance customer experiences in Ireland and provide a significant platform for Irish SMEs to expand their online presence and grow their business.

“Amazon.ie provides even more opportunities for Irish businesses to reach global markets and help create domestic jobs. Amazon is a significant contributor to the Irish economy and today’s announcement strongly underscores Amazon’s continued commitment to Ireland.”

Earlier this year, Amazon shared a proposal for a transatlantic subsea telecommunications cable connecting Castlefreke, Co Cork, to an unconfirmed location on the east coast of the US. The platform requested a three-year licence starting in 2025 to conduct a geophysical survey and site investigations for the fibre optic cable.

