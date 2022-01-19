Limerick’s AMCS snaps up Australian software company Utilibill

The acquisition of Utilibill will help AMCS tap into smart billing for water and energy usage.

AMCS, the Limerick-based waste and recycling software company, has acquired cloud utility billing platform Utilibill for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Utilibill provides companies with cloud-based software in the utility billing space. It has nearly 100 employees across offices in Australia, the US and Philippines and serves more than 200 telecoms, water and energy utilities globally.

Founded by Igor Green and Morgan Duncan in 2005, Utilibill initially focused its services on telecom clients, before expanding into the water and energy markets over the years. Some of its Australian customers include Computershare, Zen Energy, Telechoice and Vonex.

AMCS develops enterprise software for the waste, recycling and resources industries. Chief executive Jimmy Martin said that his company wants to incentivise its customer base, which includes energy and water service providers, to sustainably manage resources including recyclables such as metals and plastics, energy such as bioenergy and transport fuel, and residual waste.

“Utilibill has the potential to replicate this in global water and energy usage,” he added. “Smart billing infrastructure solutions can be leveraged to incentivise and optimise the sustainable use and production of resources such as water and energy for both households and businesses.”

AMCS already has a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, where it has a base of more than 100 environmental services companies including Veolia, Suez, Remondis and Waste Management New Zealand.

“Utilibill customers will benefit from the global AMCS organisation and strong local presence in Australia and North America,” said Green, co-founder and chief executive of Utilibill.

While AMCS is headquartered in Limerick, it has more than 800 employees globally across offices in North America, Europe and Australia. Last year, the SaaS company snapped up Dublin’s Dataset Solutions, another player in the recycling and waste management software sector, to expand its reach.

In September, AMCS also entered a two-year research collaboration with Confirm, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for smart manufacturing based at the University of Limerick, to find new ways to use AI, machine learning and computer vision to improve waste management.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.