Limerick’s AMCS snaps up US cloud management platform

Continuing its acquisition spree, AMCS will use the Utility Cloud platform to help customers manage resources more efficiently.

Limerick-based waste and recycling software company AMCS has acquired operations management platform Utility Cloud for an undisclosed sum.

Based in the US, Utility Cloud provides a cloud-based software platform to enable operators of critical infrastructure to organise, action and report against operational data. It aims to help organisations simplify complex regulatory and operations workflow while ensuring safety.

AMCS provides enterprise software for the waste, recycling and resources industries. The deal will enable AMCS to help utility customers sustainably manage resources, increase productivity and enhance their bottom line while improving customer satisfaction.

Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS, said his company’s mission is to optimise the sustainable use and production of resources such as water and energy.

“Our utilities customers are at the forefront of harnessing the benefits of digital transformation, using our technology to modernise their operations,” Martin added.

“Utility Cloud is a perfect fit within our portfolio of solutions which help utilities manage assets, reduce operational overhead and increase customer engagement.”

AMCS has been on an acquisition spree in recent months.

In May, it announced plans to acquire German SaaS provider Quentic to boost its environmental software portfolio and expand its customer base. Earlier in the year, it acquired Australian software company Utilibill to tap into smart billing for water and energy usage.

It also acquired Dublin’s Dataset Solutions, another player in the recycling and waste management software sector, for an undisclosed sum last year.

Headquartered in Limerick, AMCS has offices across Europe, North America and Australia. It employs more than 1,000 people across 18 countries in these markets.

“AMCS is the ideal catalyst to accelerate the value we bring to our customers and end markets,” said Dan Calano, CEO of Utility Cloud. “Our combined customers will benefit from the expanded capabilities of the global AMCS organisation.”

