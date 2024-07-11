AMD acquires Finnish start-up Silo AI for $665m

Silo AI creates open source multilingual large language models, such as Poro and Viking, on AMD platforms.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has acquired Silo AI, the largest private artificial intelligence lab in Europe, in a deal worth approximately $665m.

AMD said that Peter Sarlin, CEO of Silo AI, will continue to lead the team as part of the AMD’s Artificial Intelligence Group and report directly to the company’s senior vice-president Vamsi Boppana. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, Silo AI specialises in AI solutions that help customers integrate the emerging technology into their products, services and operations. The lab has operations across Europe and North America, and some of its major clients include Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever.

Silo AI also creates state-of-the-art open source multilingual LLMs, such as Poro and Viking, on AMD platforms in addition to its SiloGen model platform.

Meanwhile, AMD is one of the largest chipmakers in the US and a rival to the likes of Intel, IBM and Nvidia. The Silicon Valley company has seen its profits surge of late thanks to the soaring demand for AI chips globally.

“Across every industry, enterprises are looking for fast and effective ways to develop and deploy AI solutions for their unique business needs,” said Boppana. “Silo AI’s team of trusted AI experts and proven experience developing leadership AI models and solutions, including state-of-the-art LLMs built on AMD platforms, will further accelerate our AI strategy and advance the build-out and rapid implementation of AI solutions for our global customers.”

Silo AI marks the latest in a series of AMD investments to support its AI strategy. Recent acquisitions include French AI software company Mipsology and US open source software company Nod.ai.

“At Silo AI, our mission from the start has been to build an AI flagship company. Today’s announcement is a logical next step in that pursuit as we join forces with AMD to shape the future of AI computing,” said Sarlin, who also co-founded the company.

“We have a well-established history of building successful AI products and delivering value to our customers. We look forward to becoming part of AMD to further scale our impact and develop enterprise solutions and AI models that address the most complex challenges with deploying AI at scale today.”

