Andreessen Horowitz in talks to invest in TikTok deal

Venture capital behemoth Andreessen Horowitz has emerged as a potential investor in TikTok, according to reporting from the Financial Times this morning (2 April), as the US administration accelerates its efforts to take control of the Chinese-owned video app before the Trump-ordered deadline of 5 April.

The venture capital giant is in talks to be a major investor in the bid led by Oracle and other US investors, the FT reports. Both Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Andreessen Horowitz founder Marc Andreessen are vocal supporters of Trump, and Andreessen is heavily invested in Elon Musk’s X and xAI.

CBS News, citing sources familiar with the planning, says Trump will today consider final proposals for TikTok in an Oval Office meeting, ahead of the deadline of 5 April that the White House has slated for TikTok owner ByteDance to divest of its stake in the video app.

US lawmakers passed a bill in 2024 ordering TikTok to separate its US assets from Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the country. The original deadline for divestment was 19 January, but a Trump executive order extended the deadline, allowing potential US investors to get their houses in order with investment proposals.

There had been wide concern in previous US administrations at a Chinese held company having access to the personal data of millions of US users, but the transactional Trump administration seems more focused on the value of the famous TikTok algorithm, with Trump himself saying the value of TikTok could be in the trillions.

