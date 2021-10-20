Louth’s Anord Mardix acquired by US manufacturing company for $540m

Flex made the purchase from Bertram Capital, the previous owners of Anord Mardix, in a bid to increase its growth in the data centre market.

Louth-headquartered company Anord Mardix has been acquired by US manufacturing company Flex in a $540m all-cash transaction.

The deal is expected to close at the end of this year subject to regulatory approval. Anord Mardix was purchased by Flex from private equity firm Bertram Capital. The company takes its name from a 2018 merger between Louth-based Anord Control Systems and UK-based Mardix. The same year, the power distribution and manufacturing company was purchased by Bertram Capital for $48.6m.

Anord Mardix has operations in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the US, while Flex has a presence in 30 countries worldwide.

The acquisition will enable Flex to accelerate its growth in the competitive data centre market. Recently, a Dubai-based investment group headed up by a billionaire announced it was investing in an Irish data centre company. In August, Ireland was singled out as one of the European markets set for growth in the sector by Data Centre Pricing’s report. Other major markets include Portugal, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

According to Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, “With Anord Mardix, Flex’s business will be better positioned to capture rising global demand for data centre power solutions.”

CEO of Anord Mardix, James Peacock said: “Anord Mardix primarily markets critical power directly to data centre operators. By joining Flex, we will be able to build out Anord Mardix’s comprehensive range of end-to-end power systems for critical data facilities, leveraging Flex’s expertise and efficiencies in advanced manufacturing and global supply chain.”

The company is on track to generate around $360m in revenue this year and it expects further growth to continue into the future as it uses Flex’s connections to expand further into the US and Asia-Pacific regions.

This acquisition is not Flex’s first move into the Irish market. The company has six locations in Ireland and more than 500 employees.

