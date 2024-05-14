Anthropic’s chatbot Claude finally reaches Ireland and Europe

The company is offering recently unveiled services across Europe, such as an iOS app and a subscription plan for businesses.

OpenAI challenger company Anthropic has brought its AI chatbot – Claude – to Europe and Ireland.

Anthropic said this AI assistant is now available for people and businesses across the continent and follows the European launch of the Claude API earlier this year. Now, European users will get access to the web-based assistant, Claude.ai.

Users in Europe and Ireland will also be able to access the Claude iOS app, which Anthropic launched earlier this month as a way to reach more customers.

Workplaces utilising Claude in Europe will also get access to a recently unveiled subscription tier called the Team plan, which costs $30 per user every month, with a minimum of five users required.

This offering lets each user “significantly increase” the number of chats they can have with Claude and gives them access to “the full Claude 3 model family”, to give teams access to AI models tailored for different purposes.

To support the European launch, Anthropic says its Claude chatbot has strong levels of “comprehension and fluency” in French, German, Spanish, Italian and “other European languages”.

“At Anthropic, we’re dedicated to creating AI systems that put people first. We look forward to bringing the unique capabilities of the Claude 3 model family to more people throughout Europe,” the company said in a blogpost.

Anthropic is currently working to establish an office in Dublin, which would be its first office in the EU. The company has gained a large amount of attention in a short space of time and is backed by various tech giants including Google and Amazon.

The announcement by Anthropic to move into the European market comes shortly after OpenAI unveiled it’s new flagship AI model, GPT-4o, which lets users interact with ChatGPT through a combination of audio, images and text.

Meanwhile, Anthropic may face issues around regulation, as the EU recently adopted its AI Act, which aims to rein in this rapidly evolving form of technology. OpenAI has been facing regulatory pressure in the EU for some time, particularly in Italy.

