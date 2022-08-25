What to expect from the latest Apple event in September

All eyes are on Apple ahead of its September event, where it is expected to launch four new models of its flagship iPhone.

Apple has confirmed 7 September as the date for its upcoming product event that will likely see the iPhone 14 revealed to the world.

Media invites have been sent out to attend the event live at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event will also be streamed online.

At the event – titled Far Out – Apple is expected to launch four new models of its flagship iPhone to kick off the busy autumn season. Bloomberg reports that the new phones will be available in stores as soon as 16 September.

People with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that the standard iPhone 14 model will look similar to its predecessor iPhone 13 released last September. However, Apple will get rid of the 5.4-inch mini model and release a new non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone instead.

For the premium Pro models, Apple is reportedly planning to replace the front camera notch with a ‘pill-shaped’ hole for Face ID sensors and a ‘hole-punch-sized’ area for the camera – apparently to give users more screen space.

The back camera is also set to get an upgrade for the iPhone 14 Pro, with larger and more powerful cameras. Video recording and battery life will also get improvements, while Pro model is also expected to get a faster processor than regular models, which will retain the A15 chip from the iPhone 13.

Apple is reportedly also launching the new Series 8 Apple Watch, with added features such as body temperature measurement and women’s health tracking. While the standard model will look the same as Series 7, a new Pro model is slated have a larger display and a more rugged look.

The tech giant is also planning to roll out its latest operating system iOS 16 in September. First announced at an event in June, iOS 16 is expected to bring the “biggest update ever” to the iPhone lock screen, among other updates.

Apple released the iOS 16.0 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers this week. According to 9to5Mac, the internal code of iPadOS 16.1 shows that users will be able to delete the Wallet app amid EU anti-competition concerns over Apple Pay.

