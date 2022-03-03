Apple may launch a budget 5G iPhone at its upcoming event

Peek Performance, the first Apple product event of 2022, is expected to bring major upgrades to existing devices.

Apple has confirmed its first event of 2022 will take place on 8 March, where it is expected to launch a new low-cost 5G iPhone and a new iPad.

The event, named Peek Performance, will be streamed online on the company website, Apple TV and YouTube. All Apple product events have been virtual since the pandemic started.

Details of the event and expected launches were first revealed by Bloomberg last month, when sources familiar with the matter said the company was planning to update the iPhone SE with an improved camera, new processor and 5G capabilities.

The new iPad is expected to be an update to the iPad Air model, also to come with a faster processor and 5G, while a new Mac with Apple-designed chips may be in the pipeline.

In January, Apple released a bunch of new beta features for iOS, including a long-awaited Face ID upgrade that can recognise faces wearing masks, as well as new emojis and a Universal Control tool. These features may also be launched to the public at the upcoming event.

Apple’s last major event was in October, when it unleashed two new M1 chips, a new MacBook Pro, upgraded AirPods and a new HomePod mini. This was only a month after the company launched the latest iPhone 13 range and a new Apple Watch.

This is set to be a record year for Apple in terms of launches. There were reports in January that the company had the “widest array” of products lined up for 2022 – most likely in the second half of the year.

This is expected to include four new iPhone models, an updated budget MacBook Pro, a larger screen iMac, a new Mac Pro, a redesigned MacBook Air, second-generation AirPods Pro, three new Apple Watch products, a low-end iPad and iPad Pro updates.

Peek Performance comes at a time when Apple itself has been experiencing peak performance, becoming the world’s first three-trillion-dollar company in January.

