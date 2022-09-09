Irish people will have to work for 9.7 days to afford new iPhone 14 Pro

A report has found that the average Irish person will have to save 9.7 days’ worth of wages to afford the iPhone 14 Pro base model.

Another year, another iPhone. Earlier this week, Apple gave the world a glimpse of its iPhone 14 series, with the flagship devices expected to hit the shelves starting 16 September.

Undoubtedly, people across the world – Ireland no exception – will be lining up to get their hands on the smartphone that promises a better camera and battery life, among other upgrades.

Priced at $999 in the US before tax, the iPhone 14 Pro base model (128 GB) will not come cheap in Ireland – where it will set buyers back by a whopping €1,339.

This means that a person earning average wages in Ireland – which is €872 per week, according to latest CSO figures, or around €2,902 net monthly – will have to work for 9.7 days to be able to afford the latest iPhone Pro.

The data comes from bargain hunting website Picodi, which ranked countries based on how many days the average earner would have to work and save to be able to afford the new flagship phone.

Picodi’s report found that compared to the iPhone 13 Pro last year, the average Irish person would have to work an extra 0.8 days to be able to afford the iPhone 14 Pro.

A person earning average wages in Switzerland will have to work for only 4.6 days to be able to afford the latest iPhone Pro – topping Picodi’s list. The alpine country was closely followed by the US, where an average person has to work 5.7 days to get their hands on the device.

Ireland, which is 11th on the list, comes in ahead of Germany (10.4 days) and just behind New Zealand (8.8 days). Others near the top of the list include Australia (6.1 days), Singapore (7.6 days), Canada (7.7 days), South Korea (10.5 days), France (11.1 days) and the UK (11.2 days).

An average earner in Turkey – which came in last – will have to work for 146.7 days to be able to afford the iPhone 14 Pro base model – more than half the number of working days in a typical year.

Picodi said average wages of countries were taken from official statistics office websites and compared with the price of the iPhone 14 Pro in each country.

The high price of the latest smartphones does not appear to deter buyers, according to research by Uswitch. The comparison company said nearly 14m people in the UK are considering buying the new iPhone 14 models, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

