Apple unveils the iPhone 14, Ultra Watch and a batch of safety features

With new iPhone models, smartwatches aimed at athletes and various new safety features, there’s a lot to unpack from Apple’s latest product launches.

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 14 lineup, along with new smartwatches, new satellite connectivity and a batch of software improvements.

The upcoming gadgets were unveiled at Apple’s Far Out event, in the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The latest iPhones come in at high costs, with the cheapest offering starting at $799 on release. Apple has dropped the starting prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini models, while the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini models have been discontinued, MacRumors reports.

iPhone 14

As predicted, four new models of Apple’s flagship device were revealed at the event. The base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models have a similar look to the iPhone 13 and come in 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display sizes.

A key upgrade in these iPhones is the camera, as both models feature a 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels. There is also a new front TrueDepth camera, an Ultra Wide camera, and the Photonic Engine to get better images in low-light conditions.

The TrueDepth camera also comes with autofocus, allowing it to adjust quicker in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

Apple said the iPhone 14 Plus features the best battery life to date for an iPhone model. Both devices are powered with the A15 chip and come with new safety features.

Apple said its Crash Detection feature can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The satellite-based Emergency SOS is also included and comes free for two years in the US and Canada with iPhone 14 models.

As part of the Emergency SOS feature, Apple has partnered with satellite company Globalstar and agreed to pay 95pc of the approved capital expenditure to deploy new Globalstar satellites, Reuters reports.

One of Apple’s competitors managed to be first in this satellite communications race however, as one of Huawei’s latest smartphones is able to connect to the Chinese satellite system, to provide data for emergencies when mobile networks are unavailable, Techzine reports.

Apple says the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus starts at $799 and $899, respectively. The iPhone 14 will be available from 16 September, while the 14 Plus will arrive on 7 October.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple also revealed the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, which come in similar sizes to the cheaper base model, but feature a more robust set of features.

These phones are powered by Apple’s newer A16 Bionic chip, featuring an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50pc more memory bandwidth, which Apple said is perfect for graphically intensive apps and offers computational photography features.

This chip allows these iPhones to have the Dynamic Island feature, which aims to give new ways to interact with the iPhone and blend the line between hardware and software.

Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. The TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display for this feature.

These models also feature Apple’s first 48MP Main camera, along with a quad-pixel sensor and the Photonic Engine to dramatically improve low-light photos.

Speaking on the new iPhone models, mobile expert at comparison website Uswitch, Ru Bhikha, said the tech giant has “stuck to its guns” by reserving its biggest innovation leaps for its premium handsets “despite the economic challenges facing many consumers”.

“The single pill-shaped Dynamic Island now gives Apple fans a smooth replacement to the notch and is a clever way to utilise screen real estate that was previously wasted,” Bhikha said. “We should eventually see this design trickle down to more basic Apple phones in the coming years.”

Apple said the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 while the 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. Both models will be available from 16 September.

The high price of the latest smartphones does not appear to deter buyers, according to research by Uswitch. The comparison company said nearly 14m people in the UK are considering buying the new iPhone 14 models, despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

iOS 16

Apple plans to release its new iOS 16 on 12 September for iPhone 8 and later models, with a redesigned and customisable lockscreen, new ways to edit or recall recently sent messages and more powerful Live Texts.

The iOS 16 was first revealed in June at Apple’s first in-person event in two years. The software features security updates, including a new Rapid Security Response feature designed to deploy security fixes more easily and quickly without needing a full iOS version update.

One of the security features of iOS 16 is Lockdown Mode, which restricts the activity allowed on an Apple device for protection. NordVPN CTO Marijus Briedis said the feature is a “heavy-duty” cybersecurity feature, giving users “the equivalent of Fort Knox on their iPhone”.

“The growth of powerful state-sponsored Spyware like Pegasus has been one clear motivation for tougher measures but Apple’s announcement last month of a security flaw affecting devices running a previous version of iOS shows why consumers could also be tempted by the new feature,” Briedis said.

“Yet using Lockdown Mode comes at a cost,” Briedis added. “Get behind the wheel of a tank and you’re unlikely to be setting any speed records and, in the same way, employing this security measure will limit your iPhone’s performance and what you can do with it.”

Smartwatches

Apple debuted a new smartwatch aimed at athletes with the powerful Apple Watch Ultra, which features a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal to enhance to display.

The Apple Watch Ultra is being advertised with 36 hours of battery life during normal use, along with a new low-power setting that can extend this to 60 hours.

“Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration,” Apple COO Jeff Williams said.

The watch features three built-in microphones to improve the sound quality of voice calls in any condition. An adaptive beamforming algorithm works to capture the voice while reducing ambient sounds in the background.

To help explorers and athletes further, this watch features a dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest L5 frequency, along with new positioning algorithms.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also has a health focus in mind, with a body temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women’s health, a new Sleep app and the Crash Detection feature.

Apple said the new Apple Watch SE delivers a core experience with activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications and a redesigned back case that compliments the available midnight, starlight and silver colours of the watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes in at $799, the Series 8 starts at $399 while the SE model will be available at $249. These smartwatches are expected to be available from 16 September.

