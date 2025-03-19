Apple loses appeal against German competition watchdog

The Bundeskartellamt also suspects that Germany’s app-tracking rules may be favouring Apple, while impeding competition for others.

Apple has lost a court appeal challenging the German competition watchdog, which designated the tech giant as a significant market power.

The Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) says that Apple operates a wide-ranging digital ecosystem, holding a key position for competition worldwide and in Germany.

It initially designated Apple as a significant market power in 2023. At the time, Andreas Mundt, the watchdog’s president said that this designation enables the office to “take action against and effectively prohibit anti-competitive practices”.

Apple appealed this decision at the Federal Court of Justice, Germany’s highest court.

However, yesterday (18 March), the court backed the office’s 2023 designation. Following this decision, Apple is now subject to extended market abuse controls in Germany.

With this, Apple joins other tech giants, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, which the country’s competition watchdog considers as having “paramount significance for competition across markets”.

In a statement to Reuters, an Apple spokesperson said that the court’s decision “neglects the value of a business model that places the privacy and security of users at its centre”.

The Federal Cartel Office president Mundt welcomed the Court’s decision. “This means that the highest court has confirmed that Apple is subject to stricter abuse control,” Mundt said in a statement to Reuters.

The competition watchdog also began examining Apple’s app-tracking rules in 2022, suspecting that the country’s App Tracking Transparency Framework (ATTF) could be favouring Apple while impeding other companies.

Apple introduced ATTF in 2021 through an iOS update, which mandates that providers offering third-party apps in the iOS App Store must obtain special consent from users before gaining access to certain user data for advertising. However, the ATTF rules only apply to third-party app providers not to Apple itself.

In its preliminary decision, the watchdog considered that this may curtail competition, making it more difficult for third-party apps to access user data while allowing Apple a competitive edge.

“The question at hand is whether Apple is allowed to apply stricter criteria to other providers than to itself when it comes to requesting such user consent,” Mundt said last month in the department‘s legal assessment into Apple’s ATTF.

“In our preliminary view, doing so may amount to unequal treatment and self-preferencing, which are prohibited under competition law.”

While giving an update into the investigation yesterday, Mundt told news outlets that their “ongoing review of Apple’s tracking regulation for third-party apps is therefore on a solid footing”.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Updated, 10:49, 19 March 2025: The article was amended to clarify that Apple introduced ATTF.