Apple hits out at Meta over DMA interoperability mandate

The iOS-owner alleged that Meta has made the highest number of interoperability requests under the DMA’s rules for a fairer digital ecosystem.

Yesterday (18 December), following formal proceedings that began in September, the European Commission announced its preliminary guidelines on how Apple should allow for interoperability with its products for a fairer digital ecosystem.

Under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple was designated as a ‘gatekeeper’. This means that it is required to provide interoperability access to its software and hardware features with the aim of making the digital markets fairer and more open.

However, the company is claiming that Meta is making interoperability requests that might jeopardise user privacy.

The measures – which are open to public consultation until 9 January – will require Apple to follow a set of guidelines to allow for interoperability implementation, provide transparency and access to relevant resources including descriptions of all features and functionalities of iOS and iPadOS, indicate what’s reserved for Apple’s use and what features third parties can use.

The Commission, which requested Apple to minimise any possible delays while offering information on its features, also said that Apple is not prevented from taking “strictly necessary” and “proportionate” measures to ensure that interoperability does not compromise the integrity its operation system, hardware or software features.

However, Apple has hit back at the DMA’s draft measures and said that “abuse” of the DMA’s interoperability mandate could “expose” user private information.

The company specifically pointed out that Meta has made 15 requests under the mandate that could have “potentially far-reaching access” to Apple’s technology, and if granted, would “reduce the protections” around private data.

In a white paper published following DMA’s draft proposal, Apple said that “no company has made more interoperability requests of Apple than Meta”.

“In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users, and that appears to be completely unrelated to the actual use of Meta external devices, such as Meta smart glasses and Meta Quests.”

Moreover, Apple alleged that if it shares its information with Meta, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp could enable its parent company to read all messages and phone calls, track all apps and other information on a user’s device.

According to Apple, Meta’s actions could result in the violation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

While the company did not reject the EU’s proposals, it said that it will evaluate each request. However, if Apple deems that a request is “not appropriate” under the DMA, it said that it will communicate that to the developer.

Earlier this year, Apple postponed releasing Apple Intelligence in the EU over DMA concerns. The company said at the time that DMA’s interoperability requirements would “force” it to “compromise” products in a way that would impact privacy and data security. In October, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence is coming to the EU in April next year.

