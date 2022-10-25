Apple raises the price of its TV+ and Music subscriptions in Ireland

The cost of Apple Music and Apple TV+ has risen by roughly €1 and €2, as the company reacts to increased licensing costs and a competitive streaming market.

Apple has raised the prices of its Music and TV+ subscriptions, along with the Apple One bundle service.

First reported by 9to5Mac, this represents the first time the tech giant has raised the subscription price of these services in the US. International markets are also expected to see a proportionally similar price increase.

In Ireland, the subscription cost of these services has risen in line with the US price hike. Current subscribers should receive a notification of the planned price increase 30 days before the service renews at a higher price, 9to5Mac reports.

The cost increase is roughly €1 to €2 per service. For example, Apple Music has increased by €1 to €10.99 a month for individual subscriptions, with the price rising to €16.99 for a family subscription, up from €14.99. The cheaper voice and student subscription tiers remain the same price.

Apple TV+ has increased from €4.99 to €6.99 for a monthly subscription. The Apple One bundle – which included the Music and TV services – has gone up by €2 to €16.95 a month. This bundle also includes the Arcade, iCloud+ and Fitness+ services.

A company spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the new Music cost reflects an increase in licensing costs and that artists and songwriters will earn more as a result of the change.

The spokesperson said Apple TV+ was first offered at “a very low price” due to the small amount of shows and movies available.

“Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers,” the spokesperson said.

The price rise for Apple TV+ isn’t surprising as the streaming market gets more competitive. In March, Netflix announced a price hike for subscribers in Ireland as competition put more pressure on the streaming giant. Disney+ is also expected to get a Christmas price hike for its premium ad-free plan.

