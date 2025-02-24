Apple announces $500bn investment in the US

As part of the investment, Apple says it will create 20,000 jobs in the US over the next four years.

Apple plans to invest more than $500bn in the US over the next four years, with a focus on accelerating its capabilities in artificial intelligence and silicon engineering.

According to an announcement today (24 February), the tech giant will open a new AI-focused manufacturing facility, double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, create a manufacturing academy and grow its R&D pursuits.

The new manufacturing facility, which will be located in Houston, Texas, will produce servers that support the company’s AI offering Apple Intelligence. According to Apple, these servers were previously manufactured outside of the US.

The 250,000 sq ft facility is expected to open next year and will create thousands of jobs.

Meanwhile, the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund will double from $5bn to $10bn and includes a multibillion-dollar commitment from Apple to produce advanced silicon in TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona.

Also announced was the Apple Manufacturing Academy which will open in Detroit and aims to help companies transition to advanced manufacturing. According to the press release, Apple engineers and university experts will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on implementing AI and “smart manufacturing techniques”.

Along with the massive investment, Apple plans to hire 20,000 people over the four years. Apple says these new roles will be focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500bn commitment to our country’s future,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing.”

The announcement comes after Cook met with US president Donald Trump last week. According to multiple US media outlets, it is believed that the massive investment and heightened focus on US facilities is in response to the Trump administration’s assortment of trade tariffs, which include a 10pc tariff on goods imported from China – where a considerable amount of Apple’s products are produced.

However, amid rising tensions between the US and China over the past few years, Apple has been gradually moving its business out of China.

While Apple is upping the ante on its AI features and services, the company recently faced criticism regarding its AI technology.

Just last month, the company temporarily paused its AI notification feature for news and entertainment platforms after facing serious backlash from the BBC over the generation of false alerts. Just a few weeks prior, Reporters Without Borders called for a suspension of GenAI services such as Apple Intelligence following a false Luigi Mangione news alert.

The company is set to introduce changes to their notification summaries in order to allow for greater transparency.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.