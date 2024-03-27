Apple’s WWDC 2024 set for 10 June: Will it feature an AI update?

WWDC will reveal new developments across Apple’s many operating systems, and there are reports that the company is working on a major partnership with Google and its Gemini AI.

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will run online from 10 to 14 June – and there is a lot of speculation around the event.

The conference will launch with a “special event” at Apple Park, giving developers and students the chance to speak with Apple experts and learn about the company’s plans for the near future.

WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events of the calendar where the company shows off the latest developments in its many operating systems including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS.

Apple has also revealed new products at previous WWDC events. At last year’s conference, the tech giant unveiled its mixed reality Vision Pro headset, along with details about new Macs and iOS 17.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of worldwide developer relations. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Long-awaited AI plans

One thing Apple didn’t mention in its statement was AI, an area that Apple has been far more quiet about compared to other tech giants over the past year and a half.

Despite this, various reports suggest Apple plans to unveil an AI strategy – which could feature some significant partnerships. A report from Bloomberg earlier this month said Apple is in talks with Google to bring its Gemini AI into iPhone models.

If this is true, it would give Google a massive new market of iPhones for its its flagship AI product, while Apple would have the means to power various AI-boosted features.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is working on generative AI features that will make their way to customers “later this year”, The Verge reports.

