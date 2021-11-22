Avanade appoints Adam Kelly as country manager for Ireland

The former managing director at Accenture is bringing his financial and technology experience to help boost Avanade Ireland’s growth.

Adam Kelly has been appointed as the country manager for Ireland at digital and cloud services company Avanade.

The former managing director for financial services at Accenture Ireland brings his two decades of technology and financial experience to Avanade. He is already familiar with the Avanade business as he worked alongside it in previous roles.

Kelly is replacing Graham Healy, who has led Avanade Ireland as country manager since it was established in 2018. Healy has returned to Accenture this month in a new role as a managing director.

Kelly has worked at Accenture for more than 20 years in Ireland and the UK. Most recently, he led a large delivery team on behalf of Accenture with a major financial services organisation. Before that, he managed a diversification portfolio in the company’s financial services unit, and he also previously worked for Aviva as a technical architect in the UK.

‘I feel privileged to be joining the Avanade family and to be tasked with building on the success already achieved in Ireland’

– ADAM KELLY

“There is huge potential to further strengthen Avanade’s footprint in Ireland as businesses in all sectors are looking to become more agile and resilient in the wake of the Covid-19 disruption, particularly around data and AI, security and creating a modern workplace,” Kelly said.

“I feel privileged to be joining the Avanade family and to be tasked with building on the success already achieved in Ireland. I’m excited to start working with such a talented team and to be part of this vibrant organisation.”

Kelly will report to general manager of Avanade UK and Ireland, Andy Gillett, who shared his excitement for working with Kelly “as he leads our Irish business through its next growth phase”.

Avanade is headquartered in Seattle in the US and has around 50,000 employees globally. It was founded by Accenture and Microsoft as a joint venture in 2000, with Accenture holding a majority stake.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.