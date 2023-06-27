Dublin’s Axis Consulting to open new UK HQ and double its workforce

Axis Consulting’s CEO and founder Brenda Dooley said the UK expansion was a ‘new chapter’ for the company, adding that it will continue to grow in Ireland too.

Dublin-headquartered Axis Consulting is eyeing up the UK market, announcing plans to open a new office in Edinburgh.

The Irish company serves health tech and biopharma businesses, providing them with the local knowledge they need to access various markets as well as health tech assessments. Axis Consulting has been operating since 2012 and in addition to its Dublin office, it has a presence in Galway.

Over the next three years, Axis Consulting hopes to double its revenue and its staff headcount across all locations. The company currently employs 10 people in Ireland with plans to hire here and in the UK.

Axis Consulting is currently recruiting for five new staff members, with positions available including a commercial lead for Ireland, a commercial lead in the UK, a value and analytics lead and a health technology assessments strategy lead.

“For more than 10 years, Ireland has been our primary focus and we have issued over 100 high-quality customised reimbursement submissions to the Irish authorities,” said Axis Consulting’s founder and CEO Brenda Dooley.

“The Irish market remains a huge priority for Axis Consulting and we will continue to build on our relationships, working closely with our partners and clients all across the country.”

Dooley described the UK expansion as “a new chapter for the company”. The new UK headquarters in Edinburgh will be the business’s first UK base and, according to Dooley, the growth plan has been “long in the making”.

She said her company has forged strong connections in the Scottish pharma scene in recent years and this has provided it with an understanding of the needs of the sector in Scotland and the UK as a whole.

