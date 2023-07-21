Baader acquires majority stake in Irish tech firm Emydex

The German company plans to integrate new software offerings through Emydex, while the Irish company looks to boost its international expansion.

Baader, a German manufacturer and supplier of food processing machinery, has acquired a majority stake in Irish software company Emydex Technology, to boost the growth of both entities.

The two companies plan to combine their expertise to create new digital products for customers in the food processing sector. Meanwhile, Baader’s global presence will help Emydex’s international expansion.

The Irish company was founded in 2004 and develops manufacturing execution system software for the food processing sector. Emydex has various high-profile clients including Kepak and the Kerry Group.

In 2014, Emydex nearly doubled its workforce in a hiring spree. The company said its services are currently integrated in various food processing facilities in Canada, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

The Irish company also claims that 93pc of all pigs processed in Ireland are processed in plants that operate Emydex software.

Emydex said its international expansion plans will be bolstered by this deal, thanks to the market leadership and global presence of Baader. Emydex CEO David McMahon described the deal announcement as a “landmark day”.

“As demand for Emydex’s solutions continued to grow – particularly from large-scale global customers with multiple plants – we knew we needed to fund the growth opportunity,” McMahon said. “Baader, with its similar culture and ethos, as well as the access it provides to new markets, was the ideal partner to help bring Emydex on the next stage of its journey.

“We’re very excited to work with the Baader team to realise our collective plans for growth and innovation over the coming years.”

Headquartered in Germany, Baader manufactures a range of products for the food processing industry and has a massive global presence. The manufacturing company employs 1,600 people in more than 100 countries and has 30 subsidiaries around the world.

Baader plans to use Emydex’s software to bolster its own digitalisation division and provide new offerings for the food processing sector, particularly for customers in the red meat and poultry industries.

Baader Global CEO Petra Baader said the company’s digitalisation will be “significantly strengthened” through this deal and bring “increased value for our customers”.

“The impressive track record of Emydex and its reputation within the food industry make it an ideal fit for Baader,” Baader said. “We warmly welcome the entire Emydex team to the Baader family.”

