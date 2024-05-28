Belfast selected for Symphony’s new multifunctional hub in investment first

The establishment of the new hub in Belfast will lead to 17 high-tech jobs across a variety of sectors, over the next year.

New York based technology company Symphony and economic development agency Invest Northern Ireland have today (28 May) announced that Belfast will be the new location for Symphony’s multifunctional hub, in an investment first for the business.

The decision is the result of a two-day investment summit held in September of 2023, that hosted 200 delegates from the US, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

President and CFO of Symphony, Ben Chrnelich and a senior delegation from the company attended the event and met with existing investors to discuss the benefits of conducting business in Northern Ireland.

The Summit was hosted by the Department for Business and Trade in partnership with the Northern Ireland Office and Invest Northern Ireland, with the intention of showcasing the region’s capacity for technological innovation and ability to attract international investors.

The investment is set to create 17 high-tech jobs across the engineering, finance, legal and compliance sectors, with plans to “grow beyond the initial 17 roles and establish a much larger operation in Belfast”. Though the company office will be situated in Belfast, hybrid working options will open up opportunities for professionals all across Northern Ireland.

Future plans will see Symphony partner with universities to offer placement and employment opportunities and the new jobs created will “pay well above the Northern Ireland private sector median”, contributing £845,000 in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

Commenting on the announcement, Chrnelich stated the Northern Ireland Investment Summit was “by far the best investment event” he had ever attended, sparking his interest in exploring “the potential of Northern Ireland for Symphony”.

“The new hub will help Symphony to achieve its growth plans by providing the capacity required to support our rapidly growing business,” he said.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, noted Northern Ireland’s “highly skilled talent supply”, as well as “strong business links to academia”, were among Symphony’s reasons for selecting Belfast.

Additionally, Harper said “the company’s presence here will further strengthen Northern Ireland’s reputation as a centre of excellence for tech and financial services.”

Invest Northern Ireland also recently announced a new Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre based at Ulster University that will help businesses in the country adopt AI to boost their competitiveness and productivity.

