Is Bluesky the next big thing for business?

Marketing executive Rebecca Barnatt-Smith deep dives into the social media platform people have been twittering about.

Bluesky has gained rapid traction over recent months, reaching more than 27m users as of January this year, as people rush to try out the new social media platform that has got everybody talking.

Its growth continues to boom at a significant rate, with visits to the Bluesky website reaching more than 154m in December 2024, showing a 93pc increase since October 2024. The platform is becoming a go-to for those on the hunt for a new alternative to the social media giants we are all familiar with, but what makes it so unique?

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social media platform that claims to give creators independence through a more user-centric approach. Many have compared the platform to X (previously Twitter), and admittedly, the interface is incredibly similar, having been created by a team of former Twitter engineers using funding from Twitter itself.

One of the things that makes Bluesky unique is the fact that it is a decentralised platform. The Bluesky PDS is a personal data server that allows users to manage their data independently instead of having it hosted by the company. This is by no means something that users have to take control of; in fact, many won’t even know it exists, but for those who would prefer to own their own account, this means it will not have ‘.bsky.social’ at the end of their username.

With the flexibility of decentralisation meaning users can choose for their data to be handled by different servers, users are able to decide how they want to use the platform. By getting away from a centralised network, accounts on external servers are in control of their own data storage and content moderation, creating a unique experience that has not before been seen on the most popular social network platforms we all know and love.

Is Bluesky the same as X?

Bluesky was created in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter. It began as a research project but has since become an independent company, and Dorsey himself has stepped down from the board, even deleting his account.

In many ways, Bluesky works just like X. From a user perspective, the experience is incredibly similar, mirroring the microblogging feed we are familiar with on X and allowing users to post short posts up to 300 characters. A new DM feature has also been added, allowing for more private interactions, but not allowing group messages which are possible on X.

The key difference between Bluesky and X is the option for people to choose the guidelines they want to follow. X uses a centralised platform that X itself controls, but with Bluesky consisting of a network of independently operated servers that can interact with each other, there is more freedom. Users can choose servers based on how content is shared and moderated, creating different rules for users of different servers.

Key features of Bluesky

Although Bluesky may appear to be a replica of X, it has several features which set it apart from other social media platforms.

Personalised domain handles

Due to the decentralised framework that allows users to switch between different providers, accounts can be created without having to rely on a centralised domain identity. When signing up, there is the option to link an account with a custom domain name should the user own one.

Zero advertising

Bluesky is free to users and claims not to monetise the network, meaning it is currently free of any ads. With user data not being sold to advertisers, users are able to enjoy a less cluttered space. However, there are rumours circulating about paid subscription features being in the pipeline.

Community moderation

The decentralised model means each server has its own set of moderation rules. Users can choose the option that aligns with their preferences, so people have more control over the type of content they are seeing.

Custom feed options

Social media platforms use complex algorithms that show users content based on how they have previously interacted with content. However, Bluesky uses custom feeds which have been built by the community to suit different interests. Users can choose which feeds they want to be a part of and interact accordingly.

Are businesses using Bluesky?

With Bluesky being a relatively new tool to many of us, it currently remains somewhat free of marketing. The fresh platform is still unfamiliar to many, so a lot of businesses are either completely unaware of its existence or are deciding whether it is worth dabbling in.

Some well-known brands, such as Netflix, Duolingo and Hulu, have been experimenting with the platform and getting ahead of the crowd, paving the way for what is expected to come.

Although it is not yet completely clear whether Bluesky is going to become part of daily life for consumers in the same way other more established social media platforms are, it is safe to say that more and more brands are beginning to appear on the decentralised platform to build their foundations.

Should you be using Bluesky for your brand?

Deciding whether or not to tap into Bluesky’s audience is a huge question mark for many businesses at the moment. Since the platform is still in its early stages, the user base is significantly smaller than other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. On the other hand, this also means that it could be considered the best time to get involved, creating a presence before the platform takes off completely.

For brands that are not sure about whether to give it a go, here are some key considerations to take into account.

Reach a new audience

Being one of the early businesses to take to Bluesky is a prime opportunity to reach out to a new market in what is yet to become a saturated space. With less noise from other advertisers and marketers, businesses have the chance to get seen and establish their place on the platform.

Avoid the algorithm

Traditional social media platforms use complex algorithms that dictate how your posts are shown to the audience. Since Bluesky is based around decentralisation, users can customise their experience in a way that means the content is more likely to appear organically.

Join niche communities

Since Bluesky allows users to pick the feeds they wish to join and interact with, it is easier than ever for businesses to reach their target audience. For example, creative businesses can interact with the art feed to reach those who are more likely to engage with their product offerings.

Navigating the world of Bluesky

Bluesky is a rapidly evolving social media platform that offers businesses the chance to get ahead of their competition by tapping into a new audience.

The decentralised framework is new territory for both regular users and businesses, intended to offer full customisation capabilities that allow users to tailor their accounts to their own preferences. It is not yet fully clear what this means for businesses when it comes to building up relationships among a new audience, but the opportunity for experimentation is undeniable.

By Rebecca Barnatt-Smith

Rebecca Barnatt-Smith is a freelance content writer and multimedia marketing executive at Solvid Digital, specialising in social media trends and widespread digitalisation in the marketing sector.

