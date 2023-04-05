Book Depository to shut down as Amazon continues to cut costs

Customers will be able to place orders on the Amazon-owned online bookstore until midday on 26 April.

Amazon is closing popular online store Book Depository later this month as part of a broader cost-cutting effort across the company.

Based in the UK, Book Depository was acquired by Amazon in 2011 and has been a popular choice for thousands of readers across the world because of its vast selection of books and free worldwide shipping.

The store now has a closure announcement on its website that confirms its last day is 26 April.

“You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023,” the website reads.

“From all of us at Book Depository we want to say thank you. Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure.”

The company was founded by former Amazon employee Andrew Crawford and fellow entrepreneur Stuart Felton. Its acquisition by Amazon was initially met with regulatory hesitance on anti-competition grounds, but was eventually given a green light.

“By working with Amazon, we have improved our customer service and delivery, and increased our selection of books to more than 20m, so not only will you find a great read, but we hope you’ll find your experience with us is even better,” the website reads.

Headquartered in London, Book Depository has offices in Gloucester, Madrid, Cape Town and Chennai, with two fulfilment centres across the UK and Australia. It ships to more than 120 countries worldwide, with a mission to provide “all books to all” by improving access.

Closing down Book Depository is part of a wider attempt by Amazon to cut costs across many segments of its business. Last month, the tech giant announced it is letting go of an additional 9,000 employees on top of the 18,000 it laid off in January.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” CEO Andy Jassy said at the time, adding that Amazon needs to be “more streamlined in our costs and headcount” in light of the “uncertain economy in which we reside”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.