BT steps down as title sponsor of Young Scientist exhibition

The YSTE board is now searching for a new title sponsor.

BT has announced that it will be stepping down as the title sponsor and organiser of the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (YSTE), after 25 years in the role.

According to the company, this is due to the “re-alignment” of its strategy and structure stemming from the sale of some of its business units.

Now, the YSTE board has announced that it is searching for a new title sponsor to take on one of largest science fairs in Europe, running for more than 60 years in Ireland.

Prof Pat Guiry, the chair of the YSTE board thanked BT Ireland for their commitment to the exhibition since taking on the role in 2000.

“Their custodianship, organisation and sponsorship have elevated the exhibition to the position of national prominence that it enjoys today,” he said.

“I want to extend my gratitude on behalf of the board, to all the staff at BT Ireland who have been involved over the years. Thank you for your unwavering support, stewardship, integrity and for being the heartbeat of the exhibition we all care so much about. Your commitment has enabled hundreds of thousands of young people to engage with STEM in such a meaningful way.”

In the six decades of the exhibition, more than 100,000 participants have submitted more than 50,000 projects, with many going on to have successful careers as scientists and entrepreneurs.

“This is a difficult decision for BT, taken due to strategy and organisational changes in Ireland,” said Shay Walsh, the managing director of BT Ireland.

“It has been a privilege and honour to organise the Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition and we would like to thank Dr Tony Scott, Prof Pat Guiry, the Young Scientist Exhibition board and the entire ecosystem who worked alongside us to inspire a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths in a generation of students across the island of Ireland.

“We will work closely with the board on a transition to a new sponsor once their selection process is complete.”

Last week, it was announced that Speed Fibre Group will be acquiring the wholesale and enterprise business unit of BT Ireland.

Valued at €22m, the deal includes BT’s domestic network infrastructure, more than 400 customers and associated teams supporting wholesale and business enterprises. However, the acquisition is subject to clearance from the competition watchdog.

In January, three sisters from Presentation Secondary School Tralee in Kerry took home the overall prize for their medical assistance app at what is now the last BT-run Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

