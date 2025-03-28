300 jobs at risk as Carelon considers ceasing Irish operations

The health-tech company previously known as Legato established an R&D centre in Limerick in 2021.

Carelon Global Solutions is considering leaving Ireland as part of a business operations review, leaving approximately 300 jobs at risk.

The health-tech company, which was previously known as Legato Health Technologies, has been in Limerick since 2021.

A subsidiary of US-based Elevance Health, it specialises in software for the insurance and assurance industries.

In a statement shared with several news outlets, a spokesperson for Carelon said: “As part of our ongoing review of business operations and given the changing healthcare landscape, Elevance Health is considering ceasing operations of Carelon Global Solutions Ireland Limited.

“We understand this news has been difficult for associates, whose achievements and continued dedication and service are fully appreciated, and we are committed to supporting them as we work through this process.”

Under its Legato brand, the company set up an R&D hub at Limerick’s National Technology Park, located just outside the city centre in 2021, creating 60 jobs in the process. Its hiring plans then doubled a few months later.

The company rebranded in 2023 to Carelon Global Solutions and continued a hiring spree. At the time, Carelon’s country head for Ireland, John Patrick Shaw said Ireland as a nation had “a strong recent history in healthcare and health-tech”.

The company was adding to its Irish operations as recently as last year, when it announced plans to create 100 new roles, bringing its headcount in the country to more than 300 by the end of the year.

At the time, Carelon president and COO Rajat Puri said the company’s Irish operations are “contributing very positively” to the global business.

The possible ceasing of operations in Ireland also puts some jobs at risk in Donegal, where the company set up a hub earlier this year.

Outside of Ireland, Carelon also has branches in India, the Philippines, the US and Puerto Rico.

