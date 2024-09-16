Chargebee opens Dublin office to boost European expansion

Chargebee plans to grow its Dublin team to 50 people and will use this office to support its expansion across the continent.

US company Chargebee has opened a new office in Dublin to bring its revenue growth management services to more European customers.

The company said this new office is an important milestone in its plans to accelerate growth and enhance its market presence across the continent. Chargebee now has six offices around the world, including locations in the US, India and a European HQ in the Netherlands

Chargebee plans to grow its Dublin team to 50 people over the next three years and said this office will serve and expand its customer base brands, including xSellco, Oddbox, Personio and Typeform.

The US company provides a revenue growth management platform for subscription businesses. Chargebee said its platform helps companies acquire, grow and retain revenue while simplifying this aspect of their operations.

The company says its platform is trusted by more than 6,500 merchants serving 227 countries and territories. Chargebee CEO Krish Subramanian said Dublin’s “thriving tech ecosystem and access to world-class talent” made it the “perfect location” to support a European expansion.

“We’re excited to create a fantastic workplace for our new team members while driving growth in the region and tapping into Dublin’s pool of skilled tech talent to drive our mission forward,” Subramanian said. “We have had a long association with Dublin through our local customers and partners. This is an exciting development in Chargebee’s journey.”

The move has been supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and the office opening was attended by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD.

“Dublin is well-established as a leading global hub for tech companies, and having Chargebee here is another vote of confidence,” Burke said. “Chargebee are targeting EMEA future growth, and the expansion will also include 50 positions over the coming years, which is welcome news for our graduates and skilled workforce.”

