China responds to Trump tariffs with Google antitrust investigation

A probe launched by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation will investigate US tech giant Google for suspected monopolistic practices. While Google and its various products – such as its popular search engine– are unavailable in China, it can be used by local partners and advertisers.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has stated that the platform is suspected of violating the region’s anti-monopoly laws and in accordance with the rules, an antitrust investigation has been opened. However, as of yet no details on Google’s activities or how they may have breached the law have been revealed.

The move is largely seen as retaliation for the tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump’s administration, which has applied a 10pc tariff onto Chinese imports. The reason given by Trump was that it was a result of China’s ongoing inability to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into the US, stating that chemicals used to make the drug fentanyl come from China.

Striking back at the US, China has also levied a 10pc tariff on oil and agricultural equipment, with companies such as US biotech company Illumina added to a restricted entities list and new export controls placed on tungsten-related materials. Companies added to the blacklist are subject to a range of sanctions, such as monetary fines, the revocation of work permits for foreign employees and a freeze on trade.

China’s new tariffs targeting the US are expected to come into force next week (10 February), according to the ministry.

Tensions between the US and China have been brewing for several months now, having worsened in recent weeks. In December of 2024, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation launched an investigation into Nvidia, a US chipmaker, alleging the US company had breached the country’s antitrust laws during its 2020 acquisition of Israel-based Mellanox Technologies.

