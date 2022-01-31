Citrix to go private after $16.5bn acquisition by Vista and Elliott

After the acquisition, Citrix will merge with Vista portfolio company Tibco to become one of the world’s largest software providers.

Citrix, the US cloud software giant, is being acquired in a $16.5bn deal by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management.

Announced today (31 January), the all-cash acquisition that includes Citrix debt will see the SaaS giant merge with Tibco, a Vista portfolio company, to enhance its digital workspace platform.

It also marks the publicly traded company going off the stock market and becoming private, allowing it to increase investment and expand its platform for secure, hybrid work. Shareholders will receive a 30pc premium to Citrix’s unaffected share price as of 7 December.

Tim Minahan, executive vice-president of business strategy at Citrix, believes that going private is the “best path forward” for its shareholders, customers and employees. The company has been considering going up for sale since at least 2017, when it worked with Goldman Sachs to seek potential buyers – including Microsoft.

“As a private company, Citrix will have increased financial and strategic flexibility to invest in high-growth opportunities that fuel innovation and accelerate our transition to a company with predictable growth and strong profit margins,” he said.

‘Game-changer’

According to the company, the acquisition and resultant merger with Tibco will create one of the world’s largest software providers serving 400,000 customers, including almost all Fortune 500 companies, and 100m users in 100 countries.

Tibco is an enterprise data management company which aims to help its customers connect, unify and predict business outcomes. Citrix hopes that Tibco’s real-time intelligent data and analytics will help boost its digital workspace and application delivery suite.

“The combination of Tibco with Citrix will be a game-changer. With the addition of Tibco’s connected intelligence capabilities and solutions, we can enhance our digital workspace platform and the results we help our customers to achieve,” added Minahan.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022 subject to approval from Citrix shareholders and regulators. After the acquisition is complete, Citrix will no longer be traded on Nasdaq and will continue to operate under its name as a private company from its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dan Streetman, chief executive of Tibco, said that there has “never been a better time to be in the business of connected intelligent analytics” and that he was excited to bring what Tibco has to offer to Citrix customers.

“The workplace has changed forever, and companies everywhere will require real-time access to faster, smarter insights from the increasingly large volumes of data available to them, their employees, and their ecosystems,” he said.

A year ago, Citrix acquired cloud-based project management platform Wrike, which had its European headquarters in Dublin, for $2.25bn. In 2018, Vista Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Wrike, with a deal that valued the company at around $800m.

