Citrix parent company to cut 15pc of global workforce

Around 65 Irish employees of Citrix, which has an office in Dublin, are reportedly at risk of losing their jobs as part of the layoffs.

The parent company of US cloud software giant Citrix is laying off 15pc of its global workforce as the tech industry continues to grapple with the economic downturn into the new year.

Cloud Software Group was formed after the merger of Citrix and Tibco, an enterprise data management company. This happened after Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management acquired Citrix and made it private in a $16.5bn deal in January last year.

Yesterday (11 January), chief executive of the group Tom Krause said he had notified roughly 15pc of the company’s workforce that they were being made redundant as part of the planning process for the new company.

“To get to where I know this company can go requires us to completely rethink how we operate and organise at every level of the business and rebuild our go-forward plans looking to the future instead of the past,” he wrote in a statement.

He said the layoffs were partly a result of the company’s need to eliminate “role redundancies in corporate functions and shared services as we operate as a combined business, flattening our organisational structure dramatically to drive far greater accountability”.

“While building our plan required the difficult decisions that resulted in the elimination of many roles, we now know where we are investing in the next year, what we need to accomplish in each area of the business, and what we should be focused on as a team,” Krause added.

“As a result of this discipline, we will have better predictability in our business results, with more realistic plans and targets that keep the business on track.”

Now, the jobs of Irish employees of Citrix are under threat. Sources based in Citrix’s Dublin office told The Irish Independent that 65 roles in Ireland are at risk of being impacted by the global layoffs.

“Please know that these decisions were not taken lightly,” Krause told employees in an open letter. “Rather, they were practical business decisions designed to strengthen the combined companies.”

In early 2021, Citrix acquired Wrike, a cloud-based project management platform which has its European headquarters in Dublin, for $2.25bn.

