Coimisiún na Meán will issue fines for online terrorist content

Fines will be imposed on companies who fail to take down online terrorist content within one hour of receiving a removal order.

Ireland’s media watchdog will now have the power to impose financial penalties on internet companies that fail to remove online terrorist content quickly.

Coimisiún na Meán was given this power under the EU Terrorist Content Online Regulation, which provides a mechanism for the speedy removal of terrorist content online by hosting service providers following removal orders by EU law enforcement agencies. In Ireland, these removal orders will be issued by An Garda Síochána.

Under the regulation, hosting companies will have a legal obligation to remove the content in question within one hour of receiving a removal order. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to 4pc of global turnover.

Terrorist content refers to material shared online that advocates for the commission of terrorist offences, solicits a person or a group to commit or contribute to a terrorist offences or to participate in the activities of a terrorist group.

It also includes the glorification of terrorist acts and online content that provides instructions on the making or use of explosives, firearms or other weapons, or any content that constitutes a threat to commit terrorist offence.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, TD, who gave the watchdog the power, said Coimisiún na Meán will play an important role in collecting fines from providers who do not fully adhere to removal orders.

“We will see a State-wide response to tackling harmful and corrosive content online, content which can motivate people do real world-harm,” she said.

As well as hosting service providers, Coimisiún na Meán has been targeting major social media players. In November 2023, the authority contacted multiple social media platforms that were used by people to organise violent riots in Dublin.

It also has named 10 platforms as video-sharing platform services, which will have to follow upcoming online content regulation. Under the rules of this code, video-sharing platforms will have to prevent the uploading or sharing of various forms of illegal content, such as posts that incite hatred or violence.

