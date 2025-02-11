Companies failing to support employees are in AI danger zone

Deloitte’s report shows that organisations are falling behind in the race to equip professionals with crucial AI skills.

Professional services firm Deloitte has today (11 February) released a report indicating that companies based in Ireland are failing to keep up with employees when it comes to adopting and embracing the advantages of AI.

The organisation surveyed 1,000 adults between the ages of 18 and 75 for the Deloitte Digital Consumer Trends report, which determines digital usage and attitudes towards technology. More than two-thirds (67pc) of responding generative AI (GenAI) users revealed that they use the technology to boost workplace productivity, despite less than a quarter (24pc) saying they have the backing of their employer.

Additionally, the research has shown that Irish companies are in a precarious position, as 90pc of those who responded lack an appropriate GenAI policy, even though the survey suggests there has been a rise in the overall awareness and usage of AI in the workplace.

Commenting on the potential for danger, Emmanual Adeleke, Deloitte Ireland’s GenAI leader, said: “There is a risk in not reacting to the increase in usage, particularly because users are not fully appreciative of the dangers involved as indicated by the level of trust certain users have in GenAI tools, despite well-documented reliability issues.

“If employers invest properly in GenAI and integrate it correctly, they will uncover the challenges involved and the tremendous potential of this technology.”

Use is highest among younger demographics, for example adults aged 18 to 24 (85pc), 25 to 34 (69pc) and 35 to 44 (56pc), with a steep drop among older age groups.

ChatGPT remains the most popular GenAI tool among people in Ireland, with platforms such as Snapchat’s My AI, Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini also ranking highly among users.

Adeleke noted that employees in Ireland are racing ahead of their employers when it comes to GenAI and that the benefits of the technology and opportunities for innovation are being stifled.

“Our survey shows that the vast majority of organisations do not have GenAI policies in place and they are not actively promoting its use or leading on its adoption, even though their employees are increasingly using it to complete everyday tasks.

“It is vital employers take the lead on the use of GenAI. They need to invest in initiatives and organisational changes that will drive adoption of GenAI tools and identify successful use cases for their organisations.”

He noted that some users lack confidence when it comes to using AI tools. “Organisations can address this through training and support, ensuring employees can use GenAI to meet their needs and transition into more frequent and more confident users. Employers should also consider a tailored approach for GenAI in the workplace that can address the differences in usage among age groups.”

