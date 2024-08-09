Declan Kelly’s Consello Capital acquires US-based EHE Health

EHE Health has a national network of more than 200 clinics and physician practices through which it facilitates preventative care exams and screenings.

Consello Capital, the private equity arm of Irish-founded Consello Group, has acquired US preventative healthcare company EHE Health.

Co-founded and led by Tipperary native Declan Kelly, Consello is an advisory and investing platform headquartered in New York, where Kelly is based.

Consello Capital specialises in investments across the services, consumer and retail sectors. It made its first investment last year, when it acquired a majority stake in ProSearch Strategies, a Los Angeles-based legal-tech that has offices in Ireland and India.

In an announcement today (9 August), Consello Capital said it has acquired EHE Health, a national healthcare provider in the US that has been around for more than 100 years. It focuses on the area of preventative health and partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organised healthcare.

Also headquartered in New York, EHE Health has a national network of more than 200 clinics and physician practices through which it facilitates preventative care exams and screenings.

“EHE has built an excellent reputation and demonstrated its ability to partner with some of the world’s largest companies,” said Peter Morrow, managing partner of Consello Capital.

“It offers a compelling value proposition in the form of bettering people’s lives and consistently generates a positive return on investment for employers seeking to lower healthcare costs. We are excited to partner with the EHE team and help them continue to grow.”

Kelly, who is the co-founder and former chair and CEO of consulting firm Teneo, said that company C-suites are becoming “increasingly aware” of the benefits associated with offering more comprehensive preventive healthcare to employees.

“EHE is already aligned with some of the world’s most progressive employers, and we believe it has a tremendous opportunity to further expand while also making a substantial contribution to public health.”

