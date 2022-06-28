CPL buys German IT consultancy Neusta

The Irish recruitment and talent services player is furthering its reach across Europe.

Dublin-headquartered recruitment and outsourcing agency CPL has announced that it will acquire German IT contractor Neusta Consulting.

“Increasing our footprint internationally is a key focus for us as we continue to broaden our reach for our clients,” said CPL’s CEO, Lorna Conn.

Conn added that the German market is a key part of CPL’s European expansion strategy.

Founded in 2008 by Thorsten Prüser, Neusta has grown to employ 53 people in seven locations across Germany.

Neusta’s managing directors, Gudrun Müller and Tim Grossmann, will continue to lead the business as they have done since its inception. Its corporate headquarters will remain in Hamburg.

“Joining CPL is an exciting step in our company’s evolution,” said Grossmann, “both in terms of our continued expansion plans and the benefit that our clients will realise by having access to international expertise and opportunities.”

Conn added that Neusta is “a perfect fit” to “retain the ethos and values of CPL”.

“Their highly capable and ambitious team align perfectly with us and our plans for transformative growth in the German market,” she said.

Headquartered in Dublin, CPL provides specialist recruitment and talent advisory services as well as outsourcing. The company employs more than 14,000 people across more than 50 locations worldwide. It is part of Outsourcing Inc, a Tokyo-headquartered business with a network of more than 250 sister companies.

The acquisition deal, which was signed last week, is subject to antitrust clearance and final approvals.

Last week also saw Irish tax firm Fenero pick up an IT business to support its international expansion. The company, founded by Dubliner Sinead Doherty in 2009, said the acquisition of Indian IT and financial company Eolas Technologies will grow its headcount to 70.

Fenero has also opened a Cork office in the Republic of Work and plans to grow its headcount further by the end of this year, with 15 additional roles expected.

Doherty said that the acquisition of Eolas would support Fenero’s “complete digital transformation”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.