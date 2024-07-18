Can creative thinking thrive in the age of generative AI?

Zara Flynn shares how her career journey stems from a school project, the importance of being yourself and why generative AI ‘will live up to the hype’.

Zara Flynn is a managing director in the tech-powered creative group Accenture Song, where she focuses on solving customer needs for clients using creative thinking.

She has had an exciting journey, getting the opportunity to “reinvent” her career every few years despite staying connected to the same agency for nearly 20 years. That agency is Rothco, now known as Droga5 and a part of Accenture Song.

In 2012, she created a sister agency called Guns or Knives, where she supported global clients such as Samsung, Heineken, Unilever and the launch of Hailo (Free Now).

“Following that, Rothco became part of Accenture, and I began an incredibly different but rewarding career, leading our products portfolio in Accenture Song,” Flynn said. “It’s a risk that has paid off year after year. I’m very grateful for my journey so far.”

A couple of years ago she led a collaboration with Apple Music, Warner Music and Accenture Song to create ‘Saylists’, a music playlist designed to help with speech therapy and make it more engaging. This led to the Accenture Song agency being named as one of the ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’ by Fast Company the following year.

Flynn’s various achievements in her career also saw her recognised as the Image PwC Digital and Technology Businesswoman of the Year in 2023.

Starting in school

Some people manage to stumble into their passion later in their careers, while others know from a young age what they want to be in when they grow up. For Flynn, it was a secondary school project that set her on the road to her highly successful career.

“It was in second year at secondary school, and we had a two-week project to develop a creative campaign for Finches Orange drink,” she said. “I remember writing to them and receiving a two-page info sheet as my background research! I loved the creative process, the insight, the creativity, the visual design. I was hooked, advertising was what I wanted to do.”

Flynn completed degrees in marketing and advertising before joining Rothco as an account executive when she graduated in 2005. Flynn said she faced comments in the past about “blonde hair, being too young, too bubbly”.

“I was always underestimated by those who never knew me,” Flynn said. “I relished that a little, because those people never saw me coming.

“The advice that came to me was to ‘be myself’. And while the wording is strong, if not cliched at this point, the wrap around for me was the support in the form of actions that came with the sentiment and the reason I stayed so long in one place. I had the backing of my senior leaders and my colleagues in my decision making and risk taking. My ideas and decisions were encouraged and embraced.

“The belief and support came from results and impact created – that was the only place to prove yourself and there will be forever a waterfall of confidence and a wall of backing that comes with a team working together actually delivering results. I was lucky to have been supported and nurtured in that way since day one.”

Flynn describes herself as “hugely gut driven” and focuses on creating “the environment for creativity to thrive”. She wishes she had a head for code, but makes up for this by hanging out regularly in “our creative tech room”.

“I think the builders and makers in our office are the greatest,” she said. “There is always a new project prototype being created – a talking AI plant, an AI coffee generator and a host of proof of concepts scattered across the floor.

“I admire that team and their ability to create from the seeds of an idea. It triggers those excited feelings in your tummy when you play with what’s possible.”

Believe the generative AI hype?

The creative sector is one that has been shaken by the rapid rise of generative AI technology. Some groups speak of how AI can be used to enhance human creativity, while others are concerned that this technology could stamp it out.

There has also been some controversy with this technology in certain creative sectors. Musicians spoke out against its use, Hollywood writers formed protests and artists have been given tools to stop their work being used as training data.

Flynn seems eager to embrace new technology however, believing that generative AI “will live up to the hype”. She described generative AI as a “game-changer” that will revolutionise “how we all live and work”, from CEOs to frontline workers.

“Generative AI stands at the forefront of innovation, revolutionising the way customers engage with brands,” Flynn said. “With its ability to personalise and contextualise interactions, it doesn’t just enhance customer experiences – it amplifies them. Businesses can now craft experiences so precise and personal, they leave lasting impressions, forging deeper connections between their brand and consumer.

“We are entering the era where Gen AI will redefine and amplify the future customer experience.”

Flynn also noted that many businesses are struggling to stay relevant to their customers, according to an Accenture Song report in 2022.

“We know that 88pc of the C-Suite believe that needs of customers and employees are changing faster than they can change their businesses,” Flynn said. “Businesses need to stay ahead of the change and demonstrate their relevance to their customers whilst staying true to their business purpose and ethos.”

Flynn is not the only leader in Accenture Song that believes generative AI can have a transformative impact. Seán Carroll, a content strategist at the company, recently explained how generative AI is changing his sector.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.