CubeMatch expands Indian footprint with new jobs and appointments

After acquiring Indian firm Claritaz last year, CubeMatch has made some important local appointments to grow its operations in the country.

Irish-headquartered consultancy firm CubeMatch is further expanding its presence in India by announcing plans to create 50 new jobs in the country.

CubeMatch, which has its European head office in Dublin’s Capel Building, acquired Chennai-based software development company Claritaz Techlabs last October to expand its presence in the country and enhance its capabilities in project delivery, development and testing.

Over the next 12 months, the 50 new jobs will include roles in DevOps, automation engineering, .NET development, Angular development, SAP and robotic process automation. This will bring its Indian headcount to 125.

Overall, the consultancy business that specialises in financial services and global transformation, is expected to reach around 450 employees globally within the next 12 months.

“The expansion will accelerate growth globally and enable CubeMatch to support the company’s strategy to expand its offerings, provide value to customers in their change and transformation journey, and grow the business globally,” said Tom Melville, group CEO at CubeMatch.

Alongside the expansion, CubeMatch also announced that it has appointed Santhosh Kumar as CEO at CubeMatch-Claritaz, while Mohan Thilak will head up a group role for business development for the APAC region.

“I’m thrilled to be joining CubeMatch-Claritaz and to have the opportunity to work with a team that has already accomplished so much,” Kumar said.

“I am looking forward to taking CubeMatch to the next level in terms of developing our development and test centre teams’ provision and growing our business.”

CubeMatch has operations in Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Chennai. Some of its clients include Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, Rabo Bank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NatWest, BNP Paribas, Mizuho and UBS.

Last February, the company announced plans to create 50 new jobs internationally after establishing its new European head office in Dublin. With its new HQ, CubeWatch said it aimed to establish a management decision-making centre in Europe.

“Dublin is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our European customers,” Melville said at the time.

“It is also central to CubeMatch leading business and digital transformation while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide.”

