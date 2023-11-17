CWSI wins top prize at the 2023 Technology Ireland awards

Other awardees include Waterford start-up Klearcom as the Emerging Company of the Year and Fidelity Investments’ Lorna Martyn as Person of the Year.

Irish mobile and cloud security provider CWSI has been named Digital Technology Company of the Year at this year’s Technology Ireland awards.

Headquartered in Dublin, CWSI provides mobility and security solutions to enterprise and government clients, both directly and through partnerships with global telecommunications providers such as Telefonica and Three.

The judges of the annual awards said CWSI has a “crisp comprehensive strategy” and a a deep understanding of the domain they operate in. The judges also noted that the company has a track record of organic growth and acquisition, which has given it access to international markets.

Last year, CWSI acquired Dutch mobile security company Blaud after securing €21m in growth capital led by private equity fund Castlegate Investments. In April, the Dublin company shared plans to grow its team by 50 in the next three years, to support its goal of doubling its user base.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Technology Ireland director Una Fitzpatrick said CWSI “illuminates a path towards a secure, interconnected future”.

“CWSI’s success resonates profoundly with our national and European commitment to fortifying digital resilience and ensuring a safe and successful digital transition, painting them as a beacon of excellence in meeting the evolving needs of an interdependent society,” Fitzpatrick said.

Waterford start-up Klearcom received the Emerging Company of the Year award at the event. This company helps businesses manage incoming calls by testing interactive voice response systems.

In March, Klearcom raised €1.5m to double down on the use of AI and machine learning in its offerings. This company also took home the top prize of €25,000 at the ArcLabs Investor Showcase in 2020.

Meanwhile, Lorna Martyn was named Person of the Year at this year’s Technology Ireland awards. Martyn is the Ireland regional chair and senior VP of technology at Fidelity Investments, where she leads a team of 1,900 people.

Martyn is also a recognised advocate for inclusion and diversity, focusing on boosting the representation of women in technology.

Here is the full list of the 2022 Technology Ireland award winners:

Company of the Year: CWSI

Emerging Company of the Year: Klearcom

Person of the Year: Lorna Martyn

Tech4Good – Product/Service Award: iScoil

Tech4Good – Community Award: AWS

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Spanish Point Technologies

Women in Tech Company Initiative of the Year: Fidelity Investments

Technology Innovation of the Year: EpiSensor

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: Ardanis

Excellence in Talent Development: AIB Technology

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: Immersive Software Engineering

