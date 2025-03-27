Databricks and Anthropic ink deal to enhance business profits with AI

The partners claim that their combined offerings will increase returns on investments for their large clientele.

US software giant Databricks and artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic have announced a five-year partnership to offer Anthropic’s Claude AI models through Databricks’ data intelligence platform.

Through the partnership, valued at $100m according to news outlets, Claude will be combined with Databricks’ Mosaic AI, a tool which can create domain-specific AI models.

According to the two companies, their combined offering will allow more than 10,000 businesses – including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian and Shell – to build and deploy AI agents that can reason on their own data. This is set to increase enterprise returns on investments by providing AI agents with increased accuracy, security and access control.

Businesses can customise Claude with retrieval augmented generation, an approach to training that enables models to gather and incorporate new information, thereby reducing hallucinations and improving accuracy.

Databricks closed a $10bn funding round earlier this year to increase its investments in AI products, acquisitions and expansion.

“As demand for data intelligence grows, our partnership with Anthropic allows enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data through AI,” said Ali Ghodsi, the co-founder and CEO of Databricks.

“We are bringing the power of Anthropic models directly to the data intelligence platform – securely, efficiently and at scale – enabling businesses to build domain-specific AI agents tailored to their unique needs. This is the future of enterprise AI.”

While Dario Amodei, the CEO and co-founder at Anthropic, said that AI is transforming businesses in the present and “not as some future promise”.

“This year, we’ll see remarkable advances in AI agents capable of working independently on complex tasks and with Claude now available on Databricks, customers can build even more powerful data-driven agents to stay ahead in this new era of AI.”

