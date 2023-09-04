Datalex appoints Ding’s Jonathan Rockett as new CEO

Rockett has held various senior roles with Ding, Paddy Power and PwC and plans to unlock ‘new growth opportunities’ for Datalex.

Datalex, the Irish travel e-commerce platform that focuses on airlines, has appointed Jonathan Rockett as its new CEO.

Rockett will join the board in the fourth quarter of 2023. The current CEO Sean Corkery announced plans to step down earlier this year. Corkery will remain with Datalex until the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition.

Rockett is joining Datalex from Ding, where he has served for nearly a decade in various leadership positions including managing director and chief financial officer. During his time at Ding, Rockett made a significant contribution to the overall growth of the business and was involved in its sale to private equity in 2021.

Rockett has previously held senior positions in Paddy Power and PwC. He is also a member of the Forbes Finance Council, a position he has held since May 2018.

Datalex non-executive chair David Hargaden said the board is delighted to welcome someone with Rockett’s “calibre and experience”.

“Given his past achievements across a variety of consumer-focused sectors, we see Jonathan as the ideal person to lead Datalex,” Hargaden said.

Speaking on the new appointment, Rockett said he is “very excited” to join a “market leader in airline retail technology”.

“The ability to provide an innovative digital retail experience across the full customer journey for some of the largest airline brands, really appeals to me,” Rockett said. “I am looking forward to working with the team, as we lead Datalex into its next phase.

“Given my background in finance, technology and strategic partnerships, I aim to use a combination of the existing capabilities within Datalex and build some new ones to unlock future growth opportunities.”

Earlier this year, Datalex was named one of the Best Workplaces in Tech by Great Place to Work Ireland. These companies were recognised based on a trust index, which measured the employees’ perceptions of their work experience within the organisation.

