Disney continues to beat Netflix across its streaming platforms

Disney has managed to surpass Netflix in total subscribers for a second time, but the operating costs of its streaming division is impacting the company’s revenue.

Disney has once again managed to surpass Netflix in subscriber numbers, through the combination of its Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ streaming services.

In its latest earnings report of its fourth fiscal quarter, the company said the total number of people paying for Disney’s three direct-to-consumer streaming services now stands at more than 235m.

This marks a substantial growth from its previous quarter when Disney reached 221m total subscribers, narrowly beating Netflix for the first time.

The current amount of subscribers once again exceeds Netflix’s 223.1m subscriber count, which it reached after bringing in 2.4m new subscribers in its third-quarter.

Disney’s flagship streaming platform Disney+ has reached 164.2m subscribers, an increase of 12m since its last quarter. Hulu reached more than 47m subscribers, with a growth of only 1m, while ESPN+ hit 24.3m subscribers.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the rapid growth of Disney+ in is due to the “strategic decision to invest heavily” in creating content and rolling out the service internationally.

“2022 was a strong year for Disney, with some of our best storytelling yet, record results at our parks, experiences and products segment, and outstanding subscriber growth at our direct-to-consumer services,” Chapek said.

Despite the success in subscriber numbers, the investments by Disney to compete with Netflix is taking its toll on the company’s revenue.

Disney’s fourth quarter revenue grew by 9pc year-on-year and reached $20.15bn, but this fell short of Refinitiv expectations of more than $21bn. The company’s direct-to-consumer division streaming division lost $1.47bn in the last quarter.

Chapek said the company expects the direct-to-consumer losses to “narrow going forward” and that Disney+ will achieve profitability in fiscal 2024 “assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate”.

“By realigning our costs and realising the benefits of price increases and our Disney+ ad-supported tier coming December 8, we believe we will be on the path to achieve a profitable streaming business that will drive continued growth and generate shareholder value long into the future,” Chapek said.

