Disney+ is getting a price hike in Ireland starting November

When Disney+ first launched in Ireland in March 2020, it cost €6.99 per month. From November, this will set Irish subscribers back by €10.99 a month.

Disney+ is getting another price hike in Ireland as the cost of subscription is reportedly going up from €8.99 to €10.99 in November.

The previous price hike came in 2021, when Disney+ raised the cost of subscription by €2 to €8.99 just a year after launching in Ireland.

News of the price hike, reported on by multiple outlets, comes as the streaming giant reported its latest earnings earlier this week, with revenue for the last quarter up 4pc while its streaming loss narrowed. However, there was a 7.4pc decline in subscribers, which now stands at 146.1m.

CEO Bob Iger said at the earnings call that Disney+ crack down on password sharing and roll out “tactics to drive monetisation” starting later this year. Netflix first started its own password sharing crackdown last October, with the roll-out reaching Irish customers earlier this year.

Disney+ also announced its ad-supported offering to be rolled out in select markets across Europe and Canada starting 1 November. In Europe, the plan will initially be available in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The ad-supported tier was launched in the US last year and costs $7.99 a month.

Outlets that reported on the latest price hike confirmed that while new Irish customers will pay €10.99 per month starting November, the cost of an annual subscription when paid in advance will be €109.90 – €20 higher than the current €89.90 per annum.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the US demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment, said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, US subscribers are set to enjoy a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, starting 6 September, featuring Disney+ Premium and Hulu for $19.99 per month.

“We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year,” Earley added.

