New online portal to showcase disruptive technologies in Ireland

The online portal aims to make it easy to search for Irish and multinational companies building new and emerging technologies.

A new portal has been launched in Ireland today (22 March) to connect Irish and multinational businesses developing disruptive tech to those that need these technologies for their business.

Disruptive technologies include emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital currencies, virtual reality, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles.

The Disruptive Technologies Partnering Portal (DTTP) was launched by IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, with funding secured under the Public Service Innovation Fund – a competitive fund that aims to support innovative projects across public service organisations in Ireland.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, TD, said that the new online portal “is an excellent example” of how the fund can help drive Ireland’s digital transformation through the National Digital Strategy.

According to IDA Ireland, the portal will allow for “regional, functional and sectoral visibility on companies with specialist competencies in disruptive and sustainable technologies” in Ireland. It is also expected to promote more B2B partnerships and international collaborations.

Michael Lohan, a divisional manager at IDA Ireland, said that one of the agency’s key strategies is to “expand and strengthen linkages” between IDA clients and SMEs.

“The DTTP provides a unique means to foster knowledge-sharing and build like-minded networks of innovators while promoting collaboration across the entire enterprise base,” he said.

An additional message board functionality will be available on the portal to allow companies and end users to raise challenges, ask questions, message each other, and discuss collective challenges and opportunities in the space.

Tom Kelly, a divisional manager at Enterprise Ireland, said that the portal is an opportunity to “demonstrate innovation at its best among Irish-based companies in disruptive technologies and give these cutting-edge companies an opportunity to showcase their solutions to world-class multinational players globally”.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.