Draper Esprit leads $38m Series B funding round in UK plant-based firm

‘Plant-based’ online food delivery company allplants is part of the lucrative flexitarian consumer market, worth £10bn in the UK alone.

VC firm Draper Esprit has led a $38m Series B funding round in allplants, a UK plant-based ‘chef-to-customer’ online delivery service.

Draper Esprit typically invests in technology companies. Its diverse portfolio includes Revolut, N26 and Irish drone delivery service Manna. The VC’s investment in allplants marks the largest raise ever in a Series B round for a European plant-based food business.

Other investors who took part include existing investors Felix Capital, the venture fund behind Oatly, Deliveroo, and Octopus Ventures, early backers of Cazoo, Zoopla and Depop, also participated.

New investors include consumer-specialised fund The Craftory, venture finance experts TriplePoint Capital, international England footballers Chris Smalling and Kieran Gibbs, musician Zak Abel, and Cassandra Stavrou MBE, who founded snack company Proper Snacks.

The raise follows allplants’ very successful crowdfund and Series A. The online food delivery platform has benefitted from the popularity of plant-based food with consumers since its launch in 2016. The ‘plant-curious’, or flexitarian, consumer market is worth £10bn in the UK alone. Revenues for allplants have more than doubled every year since its founding.

Jonathan Petrides, founder and CEO of allplants, said: “In the five years that we have been cooking, we’ve seen the demand for plant-based food explode. We’ve got a ton of exciting plans to bring the movement to even more people’s kitchens, and this investment will allow us to do just that.”

The company’s plant-based meals are hand-made 24 hours a day, and are delivered across the UK. The kitchen runs on 100pc renewable energy and employs 140 chefs.

It plans to use the funding to increase the size of its North London kitchen sixfold and expand its selection of meals. It will also expand its team to bring in talent across the entire business operation.

Commenting on the investment, Nicola McClafferty, partner, Draper Esprit, said it was an exciting investment as allplants is “uniquely positioned at the intersection of some of the fastest growing areas in food consumption today.”

“allplants has real potential to scale its direct-to-consumer business while expanding into new channels both in the UK and beyond. We believe it can be a global brand, bringing nutrition, taste and convenience to the plant-curious consumer and we are delighted to be supporting the team as they grow and thrive,” McClafferty concluded.

