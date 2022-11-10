Dublin Airport revealed at COP27 as Ireland’s largest polluter

A Climate Trace report released this week found that Dublin Airport emitted more than 1m tonnes in greenhouse gasses last year.

Dublin Airport has emerged has Ireland’s most polluting facility in 2021 according to a global inventory of emissions data released at COP27.

With more than 70,000 sites included, the detailed Climate Trace emissions map launched in Egypt yesterday (9 November) shows how much individual facilities in countries around the world emitted in 2021 based on independent data.

The data was collected from measurements made by 300 EU, US and Chinese satellites as well as more than 11,000 land, air and sea-based sensors.

While Dublin Airport along with its flights was the highest Irish polluter last year, emitting more than 1m tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, there are other sites across the Ireland with significant emissions.

The Drogheda cement plant in Co Louth emitted 983,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases last year, Ireland’s second largest polluter. It was followed by the Ballyconnell cement plant in Co Cavan, which emitted around 955,000 in greenhouse emissions.

Oil and gas leading source of pollution

Emissions have been on the rise this year and the Environmental Protection Agency recently warned that “urgent” measures are needed for Ireland to meet its climate targets.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told global leaders at COP27 that words must be “urgently matched by deeds”, as he announced commitments to help vulnerable countries deal with the climate crisis.

“Climate change is fuelling conflict, global instability, competition for resources and abject human misery,” he said. “If this generation doesn’t step up urgently, future generations will not forgive us. As leaders, it is our responsibility to drive the transformation necessary.”

The Climate Trace inventory also shows that half of the 50 largest sources of emissions are oil and gas production fields and their associated facilities. The top 500 sources, which represent less than 1pc of the inventory, account for 14pc of global emissions.

Emissions from oil and gas, in particular, were found to be significantly underreported as data from the report suggests emissions are as much as three times higher than countries report to the UNFCC.

“The climate crisis can, at times, feel like an intractable challenge – in large part because we’ve had a limited understanding of precisely where emissions are coming from,” said former US vice-president and Climate Trace founding member Al Gore.

“This level of granularity means that we finally have emissions data that enable us to act decisively. It also means we can prioritise efforts to achieve the deep cuts in greenhouse gas pollution we need to prevent the most catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis.”

