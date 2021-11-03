Dott’s e-scooters will soon be available on Free Now in Ireland

The partnership means users will be able to book Dott’s micromobility services via the Free Now taxi app once they are available in Ireland.

In preparation for e-scooters getting the green light in Ireland, micromobility start-up Dott has teamed up with Free Now to make its e-scooters and e-bikes easier to book.

The Amsterdam-headquartered has become one of Europe’s big players in the micromobility space and is one of several micromobility start-ups preparing for an Irish launch.

Last month, the Irish Government published the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which sets out a new class of powered personal transporters, including e-scooters and e-bikes, and covers how the use of these vehicles can be regulated in public spaces.

The legislation is expected to be given the green light before Christmas.

Duncan Robertson, general manager for Dott in Ireland and the UK, said the partnership with Free Now is an important next step in preparation for a roll-out in Ireland.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to choose to travel in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way. This partnership with Free Now will give more people access to our services, helping to free cities like Dublin from congestion and pollution.”

Dott currently operates over 40,000 e-scooters in more than 35 European cities. In April this year, it raised €70m in Series B investment to fund expansion into new markets, including Ireland.

The company has been eager for an Irish launch for some time, holding local consultations in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

It has also established an Irish Safety Advisory Board to improve its e-scooter services for visually impaired road users.

Free Now’s country manager for Ireland, Niall Carson, said: “Our approach is based on partnering with reputable providers who prioritise safety and customer experience. With Dott, we are onboarding an important player in the micro-mobility sector, which is just as committed to sustainable mobility solutions as we are.”

The announcement follows a similar partnership between Free Now and Tier Mobility as part of an e-scooter trial across five DCU campuses earlier this year.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.